The Latest: Man who killed ex-wife, took son faced hearing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Latest on the death of a man who killed his ex-wife and took his son (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

A California man who killed his ex-wife and fled with his 9-year-old son was locked in a battle over money he owed to her.

Konstantin Morozov was killed Tuesday night by Los Angeles police, more than 100 miles (160 kilometres ) from where his wife was found dead Monday night in Santa Maria. The boy, Daniel Morozov, was unharmed.

KSBY-TV (http://bit.ly/2xuuz62 ) says court documents indicate that Morozov and his wife, Natalia Morozova, were divorced in June. But there were heated courtroom discussions over about $200,000 that Morozov was supposed to pay his ex-wife. He was supposed to turn over some money at a county office on Wednesday.

The couple had split custody of Daniel.

A friend tells the Santa Maria Times (http://bit.ly/2vqrjHy ) that the child's mother had expressed fears for her safety before the divorce.

___

3:11 p.m.

A friend says a California woman seeking divorce from her husband had fled to a shelter several times before he shot her to death and went on the run with their 9-year-old son.

A friend tells the Santa Maria Times (http://bit.ly/2vqrjHy ) that Natalia Morozova had a tumultuous relationship with Morozov, expressed fears for her safety, sought divorce and went to a women's shelter several times in recent years.

A statewide Amber Alert for her husband and son were issued after her body was found.