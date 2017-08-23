The Latest: New exhibition space planned for NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Latest on the opening day of the 171st New York State Fair (all times local):

11:03 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state has selected three upstate companies to enter bids for the contract to design and build a new exposition building at the New York State Fair outside Syracuse.

The Democrat made the announcement Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds in suburban Geddes (GEH'-dehs) before officially opening the 171st State Fair.

Cuomo says the 133,000-square-foot air-conditioned building will be the largest exhibition space north of New York City. He says the building will also be used for non-fair-related events such as car shows and equestrian events.

Construction could begin as early as November, with most of it expected to be completed in time for the 2018 State Fair. Cuomo says the project will create more than 700 construction jobs.

___

10:47 a.m.

The New York State Fair is buttering up the New York State Police — literally — in the dairy products display.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the 171st edition of the State Fair on Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes (GEH'-dehs). The fair's 13-day run ends on Labor Day.

This year's butter sculpture depicts three state troopers at the fair. The sculpture shows two troopers petting a baby calf and a third with a hand on the shoulder of a young child carrying a glass of milk.