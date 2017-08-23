The Latest: Polls close in Angola as president to step down
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — The Latest on Angola's election (all times local):
6:35 p.m.
Polls are now closed in Angola, where voters have been choosing the southern African country's first new president in almost four decades. Angola's election commission has called the vote peaceful.
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos will step down after 38 years in power in an oil-rich country beset by widespread poverty and corruption.
About 9.3 million Angolans were registered to vote for the 220-member National Assembly. The winning party will then select the president.
Dos Santos' chosen successor is Joao Lourenco, the
___
9:30 a.m.
Angolans are voting in an election in which the
About 9.3 million Angolans are registered to vote on Wednesday for the 220-member National Assembly; the winning party will then select the president. Dos Santos' chosen successor is Joao Lourenco, the
The ruling MPLA party won the 2012 election with 72
Oil-rich Angola is beset by poverty, corruption and human rights concerns, though some analysts believe new leadership could open the way to more accountability.
Most Popular
-
'A fabrication, plain and simple:' Crown says former Halifax cabbie lied in sexual assault trial
-
'An opportunity for discussion:' Slut the play coming to Halifax
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Elderly man in Nova Scotia charged with sexual assault against young person