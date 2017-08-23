News / World

The Latest: Powerful typhoon kills at least 3 in Macau

A fallen tree caused by typhoon Hato lies at a street in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. A powerful typhoon barreled into Hong Kong on Wednesday, forcing offices and schools to close and leaving flooded streets, shattered windows and hundreds of canceled flights in its wake. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING — The Latest on Typhoon Hato (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Officials say a powerful typhoon has caused at least three deaths in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

Macau's Government Information Bureau said three men, aged 30, 45 and 62, were killed in falls and accidents Wednesday related to the heavy rain and gusting winds. At least two other people were listed as missing.

Typhoon Hato came within 60 kilometres (37 miles) of the nearby financial centre of Hong Kong.

China's weather service said the storm made landfall around noon in Zhuhai in the neighbouring province of Guangdong, with winds gusting at 45 metres (147.64 feet) per second.

Flooding and power outages were also reported in Hong Kong and Macau, which lie across the water 64 kilometres (40 miles) from each other.

