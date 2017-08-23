The Latest: Powerful typhoon kills at least 3 in Macau

BEIJING — The Latest on Typhoon Hato (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Officials say a powerful typhoon has caused at least three deaths in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

Macau's Government Information Bureau said three men, aged 30, 45 and 62, were killed in falls and accidents Wednesday related to the heavy rain and gusting winds. At least two other people were listed as missing.

Typhoon Hato came within 60 kilometres (37 miles) of the nearby financial centre of Hong Kong.

China's weather service said the storm made landfall around noon in Zhuhai in the neighbouring province of Guangdong, with winds gusting at 45 metres (147.64 feet) per second.