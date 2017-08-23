The Latest: State intends to defend voter law

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on a lawsuit filed by the state Democratic Party challenging a new state voter law (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a new state law requiring voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election provide proof that they intend to stay is presumed to be constitutional and it intends to defend it vigorously.

The comment Wednesday came in response to a lawsuit filed by the head of New Hampshire's Democratic Party challenging the law, saying it presents confusing, unnecessary and intimidating hurdles to voting.

Democratic Chairman Raymond Buckley is asking for a judge to declare the law, signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, unconstitutional.

The attorney general's office said it is confident the law will be sustained.

The law provides that those who can't provide proof such as a driver's license or lease would still be allowed to vote, but if they don't follow up with elections officials, authorities could go to their homes to investigate them.

___

11:45 a.m.

The head of New Hampshire's Democratic Party is challenging a new state law requiring voters who move to the state within 30 days of an election provide proof that they intend to stay, saying it presents confusing, unnecessary and intimidating hurdles to voting.

Democratic Chairman Raymond Buckley is asking for a judge to declare the law, signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, unconstitutional. A message seeking comment was left with the attorney general's office Wednesday.

The law provides that those who can't provide proof such as a driver's license or lease would still be allowed to vote, but if they don't follow up with elections officials, authorities could go to their homes to investigate them.