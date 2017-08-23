Turbulence forces plane to land in St. Louis; 3 injured
ST. LOUIS — Three people are recovering from injuries after strong turbulence forced a regional airline plane to divert to St. Louis.
Officials with SkyWest Airlines say Flight 3167, operating under American Eagle, was
SkyWest said in a statement that a flight attendant and two passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation. It wasn't clear if they were admitted to the hospital.
The airline didn't immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment Wednesday.