Turkey and Vietnam look to double trade, deepen defence ties
HANOI, Vietnam — Turkey's prime minister said Wednesday he wants to double trade volume with Vietnam to $4 billion in the next three years as his country seeks to boost
Binali Yildirim was making his first visit to Vietnam as prime minister, accompanied by a large business delegation.
"I believe that our bilateral trade volume will reach $4 billion by 2020 and that's doable," Yildirim told reporters during a briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The bilateral trade currently stands at $2 billion a year.
Phuc told reporters the two committed to creating
"There are special areas where our mutual
Details on
China claims most of the South China Sea, which is believed to sit on rich natural resources and occupies important international sea lanes.
The two prime ministers stressed that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means in line with international law.