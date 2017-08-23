US ambassador meets atomic energy head on Iran nuclear issue

BERLIN — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says Washington is determined to ensure the International Atomic Energy Agency has the resources it needs for "robust verification of nuclear-related activities in Iran."

Ambassador Nikki Haley met in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday with the atomic energy agency's director, Yukiya Amano. A statement released by her office at the U.N. in New York says she also discussed American concerns about "ensuring Iran strictly adheres to its obligations."

Haley praised the IAEA's "credibility, professionalism and seriousness" in conducting its monitoring and verification work in Iran, but noted that the agency's reports can only be as good as the access Iran grants.