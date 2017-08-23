US envoy briefs Pakistan army chief on Trump's Afghan plans

ISLAMABAD — The U.S. ambassador to Pakistan has met with that country's army chief two days after President Donald Trump warned Pakistan to stop harbouring insurgents who are battling U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's military said Ambassador David Hale briefed Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Trump's new Afghan war strategy. The U.S. president announced the new strategy late Monday but provided few details about how he plans to win America's longest war, which began nearly 16 years ago.

The military statement quoted Bajwa as saying Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.