US new-home sales fell in July, yet still ahead of last year
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes plummeted 9.4
The Commerce Department says sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 571,000, down from 630,000 in June. July's new home sales were the lowest since December.
Still, new-home sales in the first seven months of the year are 9.2
The housing market overall is mostly healthy, but sales have stumbled this summer as the supply crunch has elevated average home prices nationwide.