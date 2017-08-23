Vermont to recognize historic LGBTQ sites

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont officials are working to recognize historic LGBTQ sites within the state through a National Park Service grant program.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2vWPy3n ) Vermont was invited to participate in the National Park Service's grant program for underrepresented communities on the National Register of Historic Places. State officials will focus on highlighting significant LGBTQ sites involved in the equal rights movement.

State Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann says she will hold statewide meetings to find locations for both the state and national historic registry.

Sites will be listed on the state and national registry. Trieschmann says the state could build a historic trail explaining Vermont's role in the LGBTQ equality movement if enough locations are listed.

Trieschmann says she will hold a meeting in the Statehouse next year.

