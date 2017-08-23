News / World

Warming Arctic spurs battles for riches, shipping routes

A polar bear steps out of a pool while walking on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Industry experts, researchers and veterans of the Far North say there remain many obstacles to reaping the riches once blocked by the ice. Conservationists also oppose the large-scale extraction of Arctic resources, fearing that the fragile environment will be irreparably harmed. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

LANCASTER SOUND, Nunavut — Global warming is slowly thawing the Arctic, spurring talk of a gold rush for natural resources, shipping routes and other business opportunities in the Far North.

Credible surveys estimate that oil, gas and precious minerals worth hundreds of billions of dollars lie untouched beneath the ice.

But industry experts and Arctic veterans say there are major obstacles to reaping those riches, not least due to the effects of climate change itself.

Following a month-long, 10, 000-kilometre (6,200-mile) journey aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica last month, The Associated Press examines the prospects for an Arctic 'gold rush' and the reasons why it might not happen soon.

