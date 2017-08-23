Yemen officials: Saudi-led coalition strikes hotel, many die
CAIRO — Yemeni security officials say the Saudi-led coalition has carried out airstrikes, hitting a small hotel near the capital of Sanaa and killing dozens of Shiite Houthi rebels and civilians.
The officials say an estimated number of 60 have been killed in the strikes on Wednesday morning. It wasn't immediately clear why the coalition jets targeted the hotel, which is located in Arhab, some 35
Witnesses say the two-floor hotel in Qaa al-Qaidhi
The officials and the witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to reporters.