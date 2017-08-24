4 students at Australian university attacked in classroom
A
A
Share via Email
CANBERRA, Australia — Police say a man has been detained after assaulting four students at the Australian National University.
The university said in a statement that a student entered a classroom around 9:15 Friday morning and assaulted four other students.
The Australian Capital Territory police were called and detained a man at the scene. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
Police and university officials declined to release any other details, including whether weapons were involved or if any of the students were injured.