73-year-old dies after climbing fall in Rocky Mountain Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 73-year-old man has died after a fall while descending a peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says the body of Ken Teselle of Estes Park was recovered by helicopter on Thursday from the Chasm Lake area.

Patterson says Teselle was descending the 13,281-foot Mount Lady Washington when he fell on Wednesday. Bystanders and rangers tried cardio-pulmonary resuscitation but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bad weather kept rangers from transporting the body until Thursday.

Ascending Mount Lady Washington doesn't require technical climbing skill or equipment but the south slope is a steep descent to Chasm Lake.