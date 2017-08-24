AP names Asher to news editor position in Washington

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press on Thursday named award-winning journalist James Asher as a news editor in its Washington bureau, where he will oversee coverage of the investigations into interference in the 2016 election and other key elements of President Donald Trump's administration.

Asher's appointment was announced by Julie Pace, AP's chief of bureau in Washington.

"Asher is an ambitious journalist who thrives on big stories and strives to produce distinctive coverage," Pace said. "He brings a deep knowledge of Washington and a long track record of getting the best out of his reporters."

Asher is the former Washington bureau chief for McClatchy. His work on the worldwide Panama Papers investigation with a team at McClatchy was awarded the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in journalism for explanatory reporting. McClatchy shared that award with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and The Miami Herald.

Asher previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Baltimore Sun. Four other investigations he directed and edited in Washington and Baltimore were selected as Pulitzer finalists.