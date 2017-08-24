Apple gets $208M in tax breaks to build Iowa data centre
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has approved a deal to give Apple $208 million in state and local tax benefits to build two data storage centers.
The deal approved Thursday by the Iowa Economic Development Authority includes a refund of $19.6 million in state sale taxes for Apple Inc. and a $188 million break on property taxes from Waukee, a booming suburb bordering Des Moines.
In addition to the promised 50 jobs, Apple has agreed to buy 2,000 acres of land for the $1.4 billion project.
Apple joins Facebook, Microsoft, and Google in building Iowa data centers.