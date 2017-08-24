Apple gets $208M in tax breaks to build Iowa data centre

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has approved a deal to give Apple $208 million in state and local tax benefits to build two data storage centres near Des Moines and the promise to create 50 jobs.

The deal approved Thursday by the Iowa Economic Development Authority includes a refund of $19.6 million in state sale taxes for Apple Inc. and a $188 million break on property taxes from Waukee, a booming suburb bordering Des Moines.

In addition to the promised 50 jobs, Apple has agreed to buy 2,000 acres of land for the $1.4 billion project.