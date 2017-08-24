Authorities arrest 4 paramilitary religious sect members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say four members of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect rocked by child sexual abuse allegations have been arrested while trying to flee the state.

Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps were arrested.

The Gallup Independent reports (https://goo.gl/enw239 ) that the members were arrested late Wednesday on felony warrants for failure to register the births of their 11 children.

Mace says seven children, believed to be ages 4-17, were turned over to the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

The newspaper reports that deputies say the group was attempting to flee the state.

The group's attorney, Robert Lohbeck, did not immediately return a phone message.