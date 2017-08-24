Authorities: Police shoot, wound armed man in confrontation
JELLICO, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say two officers shot and wounded a suspect who confronted them with a gun.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 38-year-old Derron Ausmus went to the Jellico Police Department Thursday morning and pointed a gun at a dispatcher before fleeing into a nearby
The bureau says Ausmus was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. His condition wasn't released.
The statement did not name the officers involved and did not include Ausmus' race.