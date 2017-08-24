Bahrain police target cell linked to alleged Shiite militant

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahraini authorities say they have arrested seven people allegedly linked to a Shiite militant group.

The Ministry of Interior said on Thursday that those arrested were part of a 10-person cell "suspected of carrying out terrorist activities." It says the cell is led by Hussain Ali Ahmed Dawood, who is believed to be in Iran and who is a leader in the Ashtar Brigade, which has claimed past bombings and attacks in the tiny Gulf nation.

Among those arrested is a man described as the group's main bomb maker. The three others at large include Dawood and two drivers who have been previously convicted in terrorism cases.