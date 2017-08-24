News / World

California death penalty fight shifts to execution method

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, a condemned inmate walks along the east block of death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California's Supreme Court has announced it will issue a long-awaited ruling on Proposition 66, the measure voters approved in 2016 to speed up the death penalty. The decision will be released Thursday morning, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, a condemned inmate walks along the east block of death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California's Supreme Court has announced it will issue a long-awaited ruling on Proposition 66, the measure voters approved in 2016 to speed up the death penalty. The decision will be released Thursday morning, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Supporters of capital punishment in California claimed victory after the state Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved measure to speed up death sentences. But they still have to clear a major obstacle before executions can resume -- getting approval for a new lethal-injection method.

The next step in that fight is expected on Friday, when state corrections officials say they will seek regulatory approval for a revised drug protocol to execute inmates.

The new regulations would allow California's death row inmates to be executed using one of two different drugs or choose the gas chamber.

The revised proposal would follow a highly anticipated California Supreme Court ruling on Thursday about Proposition 66, a push to "mend not end" capital punishment in California by tightening rules on court appeals by inmates.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular