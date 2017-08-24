California death penalty fight shifts to execution method

SAN FRANCISCO — Supporters of capital punishment in California claimed victory after the state Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved measure to speed up death sentences. But they still have to clear a major obstacle before executions can resume -- getting approval for a new lethal-injection method.

The next step in that fight is expected on Friday, when state corrections officials say they will seek regulatory approval for a revised drug protocol to execute inmates.

The new regulations would allow California's death row inmates to be executed using one of two different drugs or choose the gas chamber.