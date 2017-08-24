Cops: Man with white supremacist ties charged with graffiti

COATESVILLE, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man who in the past has claimed to be associated with white supremacist groups is jailed on charges he spray-painted graffiti including swastikas and racial epithets in several places near Philadelphia.

Coatesville police say 24-year-old George Rissell is charged with eight counts each of ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police say the vandalism early Tuesday damaged the outside of a convenience store, a Mercedes Benz and a garage door.

Officials said the person or persons responsible then apparently went into neighbouring Valley Township and left similar graffiti on street signs and the roadway.

Police say a surveillance photo they released of the suspect led to his arrest.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Rissell.