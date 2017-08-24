Court orders new trial in satanic killing case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for two men convicted of killing a woman 25 years ago as part of a satanic ritual.

Jeffrey Dewayne Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder of Rhonda Warford. But new DNA evidence prompted a judge to vacate their convictions and order a new trial. Thursday, the state's highest court upheld that order.