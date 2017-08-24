Court orders web host to provide records on anti-Trump site

WASHINGTON — An internet hosting company must turn over records for a website that the government alleges was used to plan violent protests on the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

A District of Columbia Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that DreamHost must provide the Justice Department with records for a website called disruptj20.org.

Prosecutors allege the site was used to organize anti-Trump protests on Jan. 20 where protesters broke windows and set fire to a limousine. Prosecutors are pursuing charges against 200 people accused of taking part.