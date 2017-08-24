Danish police search for dead Swedish journalist's clothes

COPENHAGEN — Danish police say the torso of Swedish reporter Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on a submarine that sank, was found naked and they are now searching for her clothes.

The 30-year-old Wall was last seen alive Aug. 10 aboard the submarine of Danish aerospace and submarine enthusiast Peter Madsen. Police have arrested him on suspicion of manslaughter.

Copenhagen police spokesman Steen Hansen told the AP that investigators found a "clothes-less" torso. He said Thursday that investigators were looking for her clothes, including an orange turtleneck blouse, a black-and-white skirt and white sneakers.

The headless torso also had no arms or legs. Police are still searching for the missing body parts.