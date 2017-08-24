Diners scatter as pontoon boat lands on restaurant's lawn

BELGRADE, Maine — Police say a pontoon boat landed halfway on the lawn of a Maine restaurant, sending diners scattering and injuring several people.

The Kennebec Journal reports the accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Village Inn and Tavern in Belgrade, about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) north of Augusta. Maine Warden Service spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald says it was "remarkable" no one was seriously hurt.

The crash happened as occupants of the boat were trying to dock a 22-foot (6.7-meter) pontoon boat. The Journal reports owner James Julia had jumped off to tie the boat to the dock when he realized he had left it in reverse. Police say a person on board then inadvertently pushed the throttle forward.

Police say four people sustained minor injuries. One was a boat passenger and three were on shore.

