Diners scatter as pontoon boat lands on restaurant's lawn
BELGRADE, Maine — Police say a pontoon boat landed halfway on the lawn of a Maine restaurant, sending diners scattering and injuring several people.
The Kennebec Journal reports the accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Village Inn and Tavern in Belgrade, about 10 miles (16
The crash happened as occupants of the boat were trying to dock a 22-foot (6.7-meter) pontoon boat. The Journal reports owner James Julia had jumped off to tie the boat to the dock when he realized he had left it in reverse. Police say a person on board then inadvertently pushed the throttle forward.
Police say four people sustained minor injuries. One was a boat passenger and three were on shore.
