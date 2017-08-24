Duke University receives 2 endangered lemurs from Madagascar
DURHAM, N.C. — A pair of endangered lemurs has been imported to the U.S. from Madagascar for the first time in two decades.
The Duke Lemur Center announced Thursday that it transferred the 5-year-old male and 3-year-old female 9,000 miles from Madagascar to their new home in North Carolina. They were born in a conservation
Duke says there are about 30 blue-eyed black lemurs in the U.S. Overall, 238 lemurs of different species live at the