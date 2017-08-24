Egypt: 2 militants killed at hideout northwest of Cairo

CAIRO — Egypt's Interior Ministry says security forces have killed two members of a group with suspected links to the Muslim Brotherhood in a shootout at their hideout northwest of Cairo.

The ministry says the suspects were among the "most prominent cadres" of the Hasm movement, a group that routinely targets Egyptian security forces in bombings and drive-by shootings

Thursday statement also says the men, both in their 30s, used a desert hideout in the Wadi el-Natroun area to manufacture improvised explosive devices. Weapons and ammunition were also found in their possession.