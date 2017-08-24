El Salvador investigates 4 police for extrajudicial killings

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Police officials in El Salvador say they have detained four other officers based on allegations published in a magazine that they participated in extrajudicial killings, sexual assaults and extortion.

National Civil Police director Howard Cotto says the fact that the magazine Factum published the names and identification numbers of the police officers forced them to act. Police will hold them up to 45 days while they conduct an internal investigation.

According to the article published this week, the police participated in at least three killings and sexually abused two minors.