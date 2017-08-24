Escaped inmates spotted at Oklahoma convenience store

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Investigators say two inmates who escaped after overpowering prison transport officers in northwest Oklahoma have been spotted at a convenience store more than 130 miles (209 kilometres ) away.

The Major County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the men were seen on surveillance video Wednesday at a Quik Trip along Interstate 44 in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

The office says the two were driving a semitrailer reported stolen in the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno.

Authorities say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped after stealing the transport van Tuesday morning. The van was later found with an empty gun holster inside. Authorities say the inmates may be armed.