News / World

Ex-mayor acquitted of race riot murder in 1969 has died

FILE ‚Äì In this June 25, 2001 file photo, York, Pa., Mayor Charles

FILE ‚Äì In this June 25, 2001 file photo, York, Pa., Mayor Charles "Charlie" Robertson arrives for a preliminary hearing at the York County Courthouse in York, Pa. Robertson, who resigned as mayor in 2002 before he was acquitted that year in the 1969 murder of black woman Lillie Belle Allen during a race riot in York when Robertson was a police officer, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at age 83, according to his son. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

A former Pennsylvania mayor acquitted of murder in the killing of a black woman during racial unrest in 1969 has died.

Former York Mayor Charlie Robertson was 83.

His adopted son, Chhayrong Chhum (CHAY-rong chum), says Robertson died early Thursday at a nursing home after being diagnosed with cancer about a month ago.

Robertson was a police officer when Aiken, South Carolina, resident Lillie Belle Allen was shot to death during a period known as the York race riots.

He was the Democratic mayor of York in 2000 when authorities reopened an investigation into the unsolved killing, which occurred while Allen was visiting family in York.

He was charged with murder in 2001 but acquitted the next year. Nine others were convicted in the case.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular