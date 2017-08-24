German politician's hipster bashing greeted with mockery

BERLIN — A German politician is being mocked for going after hipsters.

Jens Spahn, a 37-year-old deputy finance minister and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party, on Thursday accused "elitist hipsters" of trying to isolate themselves from other Germans by only speaking English with each other.

Spahn's condemnation in Die Zeit of bearded young men allegedly hanging out in Berlin's chic downtown cafes and refusing to mingle with "normal Germans" was greeted with derision on Twitter and other social media.