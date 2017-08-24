Guatemalan court upholds suspension of mine's operations
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's
The court's ruling, shared with the Associated Press on Thursday, affirmed the decision of the Supreme Court, which in July called for the suspension of operations at the Escobal mine. The mine is run by Minera San Rafael, the local subsidiary of Vancouver, Canada-based Tahoe Resources.
Rafael Maldonado, a lawyer who sought the suspension in July, says he is pleased with the ruling.
Tahoe Resources did not immediately comment on the decision.