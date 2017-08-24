Guatemalan court upholds suspension of mine's operations

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's constitutional Court has upheld a lower court's provisional suspension of a mining license for one of the world's largest silver mines.

The court's ruling, shared with the Associated Press on Thursday, affirmed the decision of the Supreme Court, which in July called for the suspension of operations at the Escobal mine. The mine is run by Minera San Rafael, the local subsidiary of Vancouver, Canada-based Tahoe Resources.

The constitutional Court decision said Guatemala's mining ministry had denied the existence of an indigenous group in the area and did not properly consult them about the project.

Rafael Maldonado, a lawyer who sought the suspension in July, says he is pleased with the ruling.