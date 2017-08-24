Health official fired after woman says he grabbed her bottom

BOSTON — A top Boston official has been fired over allegations he sexually harassed a woman who worked for him.

Felix Arroyo was dismissed Thursday from his job as chief of health and human services. He had been on paid administrative leave since July 28.

City spokeswoman Laura Oggeri says Arroyo was terminated "after a comprehensive internal investigation."

A woman who previously worked for Arroyo filed a complaint last week saying he had made sexually inappropriate comments and grabbed her bottom.

The woman's complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination also said Arroyo grabbed the back of her neck after she contacted the human resources office in July.