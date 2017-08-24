How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ticked lower on Thursday, but only after a circuitous ride that saw them flip multiple times between small gains and losses. It's the latest meandering course for a market that's been pushed in many directions the last few weeks.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 5.07 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,438.97.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.69 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 21,783.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 7.08 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,271.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4.14 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,373.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.42 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Dow is up 108.89 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 54.80 points, or 0.9 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 16.08 points, or 1.2 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 200.14 points, or 8.9 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,020.80 points, or 10.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 888.21 points, or 16.5 per cent .