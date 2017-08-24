Human rights body urges Argentina to find missing activist

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is urging Argentina to find a missing activist last seen when police evicted a group of Mapuche Indians from lands owned by Italian clothing company Benetton.

The commission's president said Friday that Argentina should investigate the Aug. 1 disappearance of 28-year-old Santiago Maldonado and make its findings public.

Maldonado's family says border police detained him when he and others were blocking a road in Chubut province, in the southern region of Patagonia.

The protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche leader wanted by Chile. Authorities deny any wrongdoing.