Indian woman out for walk in New York is hit by car, killed
SALINA, N.Y. — Police say a woman from India who was hit by a vehicle while out for a walk in the Syracuse, New York, area has died from her injuries.
The Onondaga County sheriff's office says 49-year-old Jasbir Chadha, of Delhi, was walking along the westbound shoulder of a road in the town of Salina on Wednesday morning when she was hit by an eastbound car.
Deputies say she died from her injuries Thursday morning at a Syracuse hospital.
Officials say it took detectives several hours to identify her because she wasn't carrying identification at the time. Police say a family member reported her missing when she didn't return from her walk.
Deputies say the driver of the car is a 24-year-old woman from nearby Liverpool. They say she's