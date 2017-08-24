Investigators say federal agent took evidence

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal investigators say a Bureau of Land Management agent took valuable stones held as evidence and distributed them "like candy" to colleagues and a contractor.

The report released Thursday is the latest on Daniel Love, who was earlier faulted for accepting sold-out Burning Man tickets and manipulating a job search for a friend.

Department of Interior investigators also found Love told an employee to scrub emails requested by then-U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz. The report doesn't name Love, but Chaffetz confirms his request was directed to the agent.

The report says the U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah declined to file criminal charges. The BLM says he remains an employee.

A lawyer for Love did not immediately return a call seeking comment.