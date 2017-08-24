Maine's American Indian tribes getting $80K for preservation
AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Park Service is providing more than $80,000 to Maine's American Indian tribes to help with historic preservation.
The federal Department of the Interior says the money will go to three Tribal Historic Preservation Offices in the state. It's part of $25.5 million that's going to states and tribes around the country.
Deputy Secretary David Bernhardt says the grants emphasize the park service's commitment to preserving "tribal history and heritage." The tribal offices receiving the funds include those of the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, the Passamaquoddy Tribe and the Penobscot Nation.