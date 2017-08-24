Malaysian premier to meet Trump at White House on Sept. 12

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will visit Washington on Sept. 12 at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

A White House statement says the two leaders will discuss ways to bolster ties and expand regional co-operation . The visit marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties.

Malaysia's foreign ministry said Thursday that national security, the global fight against terrorism and trade and investment are on the agenda of talks between the leaders.