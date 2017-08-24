Man denies cyberstalking Ohio sheriff for nearly 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of harassing an Ohio county sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites has pleaded not guilty to a federal cyberstalking charge.

An FBI agent says in a criminal affidavit the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge. Sheriff Russell Martin isn't identified in the court document but confirms in a statement he was that officer.

Young pleaded not guilty Thursday in a federal court in Columbus.