Man punched by cop pleads not guilty to resisting arrest

EUCLID, Ohio — A black man seen in a cellphone video being punched more than a dozen times by a white police officer after a traffic stop outside Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

Twenty-five-year-old Richard Hubbard III entered the plea Thursday in Euclid, where he was stopped Aug. 12 by Officer Michael Amiott for a suspended license.

Hubbard's attorney asked a Municipal Court judge to dismiss the charges during Thursday's hearing. Hubbard said after the hearing he did not resist when Amiott ordered him to "face away," which a police dashcam video appears to confirm.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says it has discussed the incident with federal authorities and is investigating.