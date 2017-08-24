Md. judges put redistricting map dispute on hold
BALTIMORE — A dispute over Maryland's congressional redistricting map is being put on hold while the Supreme Court considers a similar case in Wisconsin that alleges partisan gerrymandering.
A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 Thursday to put the case on hold in order to wait for guidance from the Supreme Court, which is hearing the Wisconsin case in early October. The judges wrote: "Until the Supreme Court speaks, prudence compels this court to stay further proceedings."
Seven Republican voters contend Democrats redrew Maryland's eight congressional districts to
The Wisconsin case involves Republican-drawn boundaries.