Media watchdog group urges Turkey to free French journalist

PARIS — A media watchdog group is urging the immediate release of a French freelance journalist detained in Turkey on suspicion of terrorism while reporting on Kurdish people living near the Iraqi border.

Reporters Without Borders held a demonstration in support of Loup Bureau outside a Paris district's town hall on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Bureau has been detained since July 26. He's accused of "aiding and assisting a terrorist organization." The French Foreign Ministry said Thursday it's continuing to make efforts with Turkish authorities to help Bureau.

The reporter's father, Loic Bureau, told reporters he was able to speak to his son on the phone and found him "tired" and "a little discouraged".