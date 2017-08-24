Minneapolis mayor defends leaving town after Australian shot
Minneapolis' mayor is defending her decision to attend a campaign fundraiser in California days after an Australian woman was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call.
Mayor Betsy Hodges confirmed Wednesday in a Facebook post that she flew to Los Angeles for a fundraising event with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on July 19, four days after Justine Damond was killed.
Damond had called police to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. She was shot as she approached the responding squad car.