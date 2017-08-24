New Hampshire woman to serve 6 months for animal cruelty

NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to six months in jail after 21 Chihuahuas and a cat living in poor conditions were removed from her home.

The Eagle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2wIy0sO) 48-year-old Petrina Newcomb, of Croydon, was charged with 38 counts of animal cruelty last year after a report from the Upper Valley Humane Society led to the discovery of the animals. Seven dogs eventually were euthanized and other animals received tooth extractions and were treated for infections and other conditions.

Additional sentence time was suspended and will remain so, provided that Newcomb will not possess any dogs or any more than two other household pets, which shall be spayed or neutered.