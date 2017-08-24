Pakistan rejects Trump's allegation of harbouring militants
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's political and military leaders have rejected President Donald Trump's allegation that Islamabad is
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and army chiefs met for hours in Islamabad to deliberate their response after Trump on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, an ostensible U.S. ally, and blamed it for violence in
Trump's remarks drew nationwide condemnation in Pakistan and the opposition has asked Abbasi to cancel a scheduled visit by Pakistan's foreign minister to Washington.
The National Security Committee — Pakistan's top forum on issues relating to the country's