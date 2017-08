Pakistan rejects Trump's allegation of harbouring militants

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's political and military leaders have rejected President Donald Trump's allegation that Islamabad is harbouring militants who battle U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and army chiefs met for hours in Islamabad to deliberate their response after Trump on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, an ostensible U.S. ally, and blamed it for violence in neighbouring Afghanistan. Trump also demanded Islamabad stop giving sanctuary to "agents of chaos, violence and terror."

Trump's remarks drew nationwide condemnation in Pakistan and the opposition has asked Abbasi to cancel a scheduled visit by Pakistan's foreign minister to Washington.