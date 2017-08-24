Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. — A New Jersey man has taken a parting shot at the Philadelphia Eagles in his obituary.

Jeffrey Riegel died last Friday. Before his death, the 56-year-old Port Republic, New Jersey, man promised friends a funny message in his obituary.

The longtime Eagles fan's obituary asks for Riegel "to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time."

Riegel was a passionate Eagles fan who owned season tickets for more than 30 years. Sadly, the Eagles never won a Super Bowl during his lifetime.

Riegel's friend, Lou Jiacopello, tells the Press of Atlantic City he couldn't help but laugh at his friend's humour .