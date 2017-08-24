Philippine military says it has retaken main Marawi mosque

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says President Rodrigo Duterte has travelled to the main battle area in southern Marawi, where it says troops have finally recaptured a main mosque where Islamic State-linked militants had taken cover with their hostages during the three-month siege of the city.

Military officials released pictures of Duterte clad in a combat uniform, bullet-resistant vest and helmet while talking to troops Thursday in Marawi. It was Duterte's third known trip to the embattled city.