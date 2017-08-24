Poland's ex-president Walesa unhurt after minor car accident

WARSAW, Poland — Polish media are reporting that Lech Walesa, the former democracy activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, was in a minor car accident but is unhurt.

The accident happened Thursday in Gdansk, the northern Polish city where Walesa lives.

The 73-year-old former president was being driven in a government car, a privilege extended to former presidents. The Government Protection Bureau confirmed the accident and said nobody was hurt. It said the accident was caused by another car.